Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Invests $2.80 Million in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Analog Devices by 101.4% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $2,154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,116.67. This represents a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.52.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $214.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.04 and its 200 day moving average is $219.68. The stock has a market cap of $106.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.57 and a 1-year high of $244.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.85%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

