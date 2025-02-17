Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Invests $3.99 Million in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,160 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned about 0.10% of International Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 5,673.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in International Bancshares by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in International Bancshares by 564.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in International Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in International Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

International Bancshares Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $64.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.75 and a 200-day moving average of $64.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.93. International Bancshares Co. has a twelve month low of $48.85 and a twelve month high of $76.91.

International Bancshares Increases Dividend

International Bancshares Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from International Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 20.53%.

(Free Report)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.