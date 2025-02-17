Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes $4.88 Million Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 108,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned about 0.05% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 78.3% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,923,000 after purchasing an additional 196,783 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,169,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,622,000 after purchasing an additional 520,113 shares during the last quarter. Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $15,492,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FBND opened at $45.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average of $45.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $47.30.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

