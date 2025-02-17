Systelligence LLC Buys Shares of 39,959 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Systelligence LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $80.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.74. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.80 and a 12 month high of $84.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

