Systelligence LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Systelligence LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,342 shares during the period. VanEck Floating Rate ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Systelligence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $11,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLTR. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 16,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter.

FLTR opened at $25.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.45. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $25.56.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

