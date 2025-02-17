Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Shares Up 1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) shot up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $206.25 and last traded at $203.77. 23,189,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 18,992,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.6855 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. McHugh Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $605,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 113,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

