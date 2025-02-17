Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Short Interest Update

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,990,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the January 15th total of 6,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 720,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,661,000 after acquiring an additional 25,430 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,937,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,495,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,337,000 after acquiring an additional 165,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 98,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 16,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,432,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.92. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TECK. UBS Group lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Teck Resources from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TECK

About Teck Resources

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.