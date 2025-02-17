The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in Home Depot by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 171,005 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $69,340,000 after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Home Depot by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Home Depot by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,542,000 after purchasing an additional 132,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $647,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total value of $40,258.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $409.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.14. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.77 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Home Depot from $465.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.