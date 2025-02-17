The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,133 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,556,435 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,589,783,000 after acquiring an additional 469,287 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,857,584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,795,121,000 after acquiring an additional 363,707 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,182,564 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,079,319,000 after acquiring an additional 643,833 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 9.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,271,499 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $837,951,000 after acquiring an additional 657,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in TJX Companies by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,237 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $850,428,000 after acquiring an additional 827,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $124.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $139.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.35 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.15.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.53.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

