Top Bitcoin Stocks To Consider – February 16th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, Riot Platforms, CleanSpark, and Iris Energy are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the business of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. These companies may be directly involved in mining, trading, or investing in cryptocurrencies, or they may provide services related to blockchain technology. Investors can buy and sell shares of these companies on traditional stock exchanges. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.33. The company had a trading volume of 27,383,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,851,234. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.46. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $61.75.

MARA (MARA)

MARA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.90. 25,096,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,322,888. MARA has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 5.76.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of Riot Platforms stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.27. The company had a trading volume of 21,542,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,925,144. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 4.23. Riot Platforms has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $18.36.

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

CLSK traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.50. 18,971,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,496,218. CleanSpark has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.46 and a beta of 4.24.

Iris Energy (IREN)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Shares of NASDAQ IREN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.01. 14,086,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,815,508. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.99. Iris Energy has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $15.92.

