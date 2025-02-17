Top Cloud Storage Stocks To Watch Now – February 16th

NetApp, Commvault Systems, and Alarm.com are the three Cloud Storage stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cloud storage stocks refer to publicly traded companies that provide services for storing, managing, and accessing data remotely over the internet. Investors can buy shares in these companies which operate data centers and infrastructure to offer cloud storage solutions to individuals and businesses. Cloud storage stocks are influenced by factors such as data security, demand for cloud services, and technological advancements in cloud computing. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cloud Storage stocks within the last several days.

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

NetApp stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.06. 1,036,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,703. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.87. NetApp has a 52 week low of $83.80 and a 52 week high of $135.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Commvault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Commvault Systems stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.91. 431,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,239. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.85. Commvault Systems has a 52 week low of $90.32 and a 52 week high of $186.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Alarm.com (ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

ALRM traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.97. The company had a trading volume of 467,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 8.66 and a quick ratio of 8.20. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $51.87 and a 12 month high of $77.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.82. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98.

