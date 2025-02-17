Top Mining Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 17th

ServiceNow, Berkshire Hathaway, Linde, Caterpillar, and Freeport-McMoRan are the five Mining stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mining stocks refer to shares of companies that are involved in the extraction, production, and exploration of minerals such as gold, silver, copper, and other metals. These stocks are influenced by factors such as commodity prices, production costs, and global demand for natural resources. Investing in mining stocks can provide exposure to the mining industry and potential profits, but they also carry higher risks due to their sensitivity to market fluctuations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mining stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW traded down $3.81 on Monday, reaching $985.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,502,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,070. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,070.53 and a 200-day moving average of $973.32. The company has a market capitalization of $203.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.31, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,198.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $479.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,823,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,708. The company has a fifty day moving average of $461.14 and a 200-day moving average of $458.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $395.66 and a one year high of $491.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

LIN traded down $4.05 on Monday, reaching $457.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,705,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,889. Linde has a one year low of $410.69 and a one year high of $487.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $217.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $434.82 and a 200-day moving average of $454.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIN

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

NYSE CAT traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $353.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,043,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $307.05 and a twelve month high of $418.50. The stock has a market cap of $170.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $372.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

FCX stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.46. 17,554,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,045,562. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $34.89 and a 52-week high of $55.24. The company has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.93 and its 200-day moving average is $42.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCX

Read More