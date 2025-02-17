Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,693 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $117.09 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $84.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.14.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

