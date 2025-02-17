Total Investment Management Inc. Has $13.78 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Total Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $13,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. City State Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VV opened at $281.44 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $226.62 and a 12-month high of $281.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $275.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.02.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

