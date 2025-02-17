Total Investment Management Inc. Purchases 104 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Total Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

Chevron Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $155.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $167.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.80. The company has a market capitalization of $279.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 67.08%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

