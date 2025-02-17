TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Holdings Decreased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDG. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 68.8% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 38,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.78, for a total value of $47,519,825.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 567,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,461,615.94. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.07, for a total value of $24,961,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,181,755.06. This represents a 71.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,525 shares of company stock worth $139,851,401 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,462.35.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,315.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,300.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,318.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.40. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,136.27 and a 52 week high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 34.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

