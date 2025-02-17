Truist Financial Corp Acquires 101 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 942,161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Union Pacific worth $214,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 111.5% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $249.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.34 and its 200 day moving average is $240.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $218.55 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Union Pacific

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,632,388. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,240,000. The trade was a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.