Truist Financial Corp Acquires 2,403 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.21% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $141,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,888,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,196,000 after purchasing an additional 70,333 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,119,000 after buying an additional 183,895 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,663,000 after buying an additional 91,860 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,280,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,820,000 after buying an additional 38,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,210,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,424,000 after buying an additional 40,242 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VO opened at $275.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $233.42 and a 1-year high of $285.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.37.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

