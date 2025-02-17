Truist Financial Corp Buys 183,076 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,214,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,076 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 1.22% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $112,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arch Capital Group LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 135.4% in the third quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 5,307,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,053,000 after buying an additional 3,053,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 38.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,113,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,171,000 after buying an additional 1,423,564 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,195,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,455,000 after buying an additional 796,494 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 96.5% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,008,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,954,000 after buying an additional 1,968,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,229,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,312,000 after buying an additional 460,985 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.88 on Monday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $51.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.80.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

