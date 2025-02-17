Truist Financial Corp Has $125.47 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,623,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,245 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $125,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average is $50.25. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The firm has a market cap of $134.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.