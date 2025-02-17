Truist Financial Corp Has $339.35 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,701,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,679 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.94% of iShares MBS ETF worth $339,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. 5T Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,748,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 346,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,992,000 after buying an additional 14,178 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $92.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.50. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $89.16 and a 52 week high of $96.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.3414 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

