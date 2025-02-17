Truist Financial Corp Lowers Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,060,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,514 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Emerson Electric worth $131,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on EMR shares. StockNews.com raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa America raised Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.90.
Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.6 %
EMR opened at $123.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.11. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $96.62 and a one year high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.54.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.
Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.36%.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
