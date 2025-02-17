Truist Financial Corp Sells 106,090 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 829,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 106,090 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.38% of Targa Resources worth $147,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the third quarter worth $29,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the third quarter worth $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Targa Resources by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Targa Resources by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRGP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $171.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Targa Resources from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.21.

Targa Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TRGP opened at $205.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.29. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $88.50 and a 12-month high of $218.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.92.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.25%.

About Targa Resources

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.