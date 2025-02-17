TTEC Holdings, Inc. Awards CFO Kenneth R. Wagers III with a One-Time Cash BonusOn February 14, 2025, TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) disclosed in a recent filing that the company awarded Chief Financial Officer Mr. Kenneth R. Wagers III with a one

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read TTEC’s 8K filing here.
TTEC Company Profile
TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.
