United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Total Investment Management Inc.

Total Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. United Airlines makes up about 0.2% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UAL. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in United Airlines by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Dbs Bank raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.88.

United Airlines Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of UAL stock opened at $104.26 on Monday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.56. The firm has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $5,707,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,049,536.88. The trade was a 48.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

