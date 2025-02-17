V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 391 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,548,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,717 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,475,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,712,000 after purchasing an additional 608,696 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,823,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,847,000 after purchasing an additional 770,195 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 599.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,936,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,209,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,848,000 after purchasing an additional 26,990 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush cut VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.22.

VICI Properties Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE VICI opened at $30.39 on Monday. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.46. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.95.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.07%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.