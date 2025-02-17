V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $300,000 Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,280,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,177,000 after buying an additional 237,888 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Henry Schein by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,540,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,278,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,072,000 after purchasing an additional 414,748 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,397,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,900,000 after purchasing an additional 71,560 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,175,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.09.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $76.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $63.67 and a one year high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.01 and its 200-day moving average is $72.00.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

