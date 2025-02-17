V Square Quantitative Management LLC Sells 272 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Assurant by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Architects LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,420,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Assurant by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIZ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.17.

Assurant Trading Down 2.5 %

AIZ stock opened at $202.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.62. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.12 and a 12 month high of $230.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.71 and its 200 day moving average is $203.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.83. Assurant had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.82%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

