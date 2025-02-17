V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Short Interest Up 17.5% in January

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the January 15th total of 944,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other V2X news, General Counsel Jeremy John Nance sold 2,500 shares of V2X stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $153,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,246.62. The trade was a 19.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVX. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in V2X by 81.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V2X by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of V2X in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of V2X by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of V2X in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VVX traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.88. 234,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,453. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.74. V2X has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of V2X in a research note on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on V2X in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of V2X in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of V2X in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on V2X in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

