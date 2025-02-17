Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 246 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,731 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,861,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,643,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $510,189,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Autodesk by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,099 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Autodesk by 1,058.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,296 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 26,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $302.72 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $195.32 and a one year high of $326.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $299.44 and its 200 day moving average is $283.58. The stock has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 18.30%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Autodesk from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.77.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

