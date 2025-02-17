Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 19,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 49,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJT opened at $139.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $121.20 and a 1-year high of $152.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3508 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

