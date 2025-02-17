Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,277,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $509,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 77,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,085,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $215,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA FNDC opened at $36.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $38.55.

About Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.