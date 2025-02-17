Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 237 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $133.45 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $108.40 and a 1 year high of $134.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.63. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.408 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

