Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.08% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 297,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,654,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGM opened at $199.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52-week low of $169.17 and a 52-week high of $217.60.

In other news, CEO Bradford T. Nordholm sold 5,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.37, for a total value of $1,082,426.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,360.48. The trade was a 10.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mitchell A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.69, for a total value of $307,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,871.40. The trade was a 11.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

