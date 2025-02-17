Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO stock opened at $68.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $296.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.36. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.82.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

