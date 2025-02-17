Valmark Advisers Inc. Invests $2.75 Million in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 7,007,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,029 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $88,771,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $42,773,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 683,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,752,000 after purchasing an additional 258,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at about $10,501,000. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $53,372.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,703,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,890,575.08. The trade was a 0.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Trading Up 1.2 %

BSY opened at $47.25 on Monday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $43.82 and a 12 month high of $57.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.41.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Featured Articles

