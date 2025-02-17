Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 4,703 Shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,703 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 1.37% of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPSC. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 13,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $827,000.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TPSC stock opened at $40.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $140.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.09. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $45.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.94 and a 200-day moving average of $39.32.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Profile

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

