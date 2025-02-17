VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) is Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC owned 0.10% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $15,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,723,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 26,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 820,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 25,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, bLong Financial LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,926,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $91.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.23 and its 200 day moving average is $94.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $1.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

