Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $17,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Anson Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 112,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 148,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,053,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $203.86 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $173.17 and a 1 year high of $205.20. The company has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.49.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

