Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Decreased by Evergreen Wealth Management LLC

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 6.3% of Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,597,000. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Embree Financial Group raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $203.86 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $173.17 and a one year high of $205.20. The company has a market cap of $88.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.49.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

