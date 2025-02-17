Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Evergreen Wealth Management LLC

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,510,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Five Pine Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,711,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 761,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,736,000 after buying an additional 44,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 44.1% during the third quarter. Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations now owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $61.32 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $55.27 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.95.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

