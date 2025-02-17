Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Hassell Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Hassell Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 8.8% of Hassell Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hassell Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $21,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lummis Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $51.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average is $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $134.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.