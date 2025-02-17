Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Addis & Hill Inc

Addis & Hill Inc raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,668 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.8% of Addis & Hill Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Addis & Hill Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $45.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average of $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

