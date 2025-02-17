Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Bought by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $70.20 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $62.58 and a twelve month high of $72.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.77 and a 200-day moving average of $67.33.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

