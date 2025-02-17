Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 683,700 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the January 15th total of 564,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,786,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,557,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,332,000 after purchasing an additional 831,482 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,122,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3,302.3% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 89,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 232,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after purchasing an additional 18,023 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.03. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.82.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
