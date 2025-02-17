Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Stock Position Raised by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 674,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 47.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,409,000 after buying an additional 54,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 63,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $72.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.33 and its 200-day moving average is $70.52. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $65.43 and a 52-week high of $74.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9647 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

