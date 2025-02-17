Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by Addis & Hill Inc

Addis & Hill Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,893 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 38.6% of Addis & Hill Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Addis & Hill Inc owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $52,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VV. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $1,201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,617,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Moneywise Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 40,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after buying an additional 17,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $281.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $275.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.02. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $226.62 and a twelve month high of $281.93. The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

