Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stake Boosted by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 3.2% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. owned 0.23% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $88,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,617,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Moneywise Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 72.0% in the third quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 40,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after acquiring an additional 17,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $281.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.02. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.62 and a fifty-two week high of $281.93.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

