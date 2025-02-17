Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Raised by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 5.1% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $22,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $275.69 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $233.42 and a 1 year high of $285.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $271.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.27.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

