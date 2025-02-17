Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Sold by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 comprises about 1.9% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC owned 0.28% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $15,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,823,000. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 3,859.2% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 43,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after buying an additional 42,721 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,270,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,927,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 8.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 328,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,384,000 after buying an additional 25,606 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 stock opened at $278.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $272.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1 year low of $224.66 and a 1 year high of $278.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

